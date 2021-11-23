Charitable Choices: The Lise Watier Foundation

The Lise Watier Foundation is a non-profit organization that helps women living in a situation of economic, social or professional vulnerability. We spoke with Lindsey Fletcher, publicist, to find out more about them.

Describe your charity/non-profit in a few sentences.

The Lise Watier Foundation is a Quebec-based non-profit organization that recently partnered with the YWCA Toronto to bring its transformative ‘Let’s Start Up’ program to the city this Fall. The mission of the Foundation is to help women living in a situation of economic, social or professional vulnerability restore confidence in their capacities and become economically empowered.

What problem does it aim to solve?

In Canada, poverty affects primarily women: 34 % of working women earn less than $20,000 per year.

The Let’s Start Up is a professional development program that aims to reverse these statistics. It provides women with concrete means to develop their skills with training, individualized coaching and financial support. Women thus begin a new start towards financial autonomy through entrepreneurship, post-secondary education or a fulfilling job.

When did you start/join it?

When Lise Watier Cosmetics was sold in 2009. Ms. Lise Watier, an entrepreneurial pioneer, decided to devote her time to helping women and created the Lise Watier Foundation with her daughter Marie-Lise Andrade. The Let’s Start Up Program was launched in 2017 and has already helped more than 500 women.

What made you want to get involved?

Lise Watier has always been close to women and has always helped them to accentuate their beauty by showcasing their attributes and building their self-esteem. Ms. Watier’s Beauty and Charm Institute in the 1960s and later on her cosmetics company are a testament of her faith in women’s capacity to reach their full potential. Through the Foundation’s mission, she shares the same message of confidence and hope with women living in vulnerable situations.

How can our readers help?

The Lise Watier Foundation is a philanthropic organization dedicated to changing the lives of women.

Join our mission to help women rebuild a sense of pride, regain control of their lives, and create a better future for themselves and their families. To support the Foundation, donate online HERE or purchase a Lise Watier Rouge Gourmand lipstick in-store or online to donate 2 $ per product sold.

Where can we follow you?

Lise Watier Foundation Website, Instagram and Facebook

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

We are proud to partner with YWCA Toronto, an amazing organization. As the city’s largest multi-service women’s organization, YWCA Toronto helps women escape violence, move out of poverty and access safe, affordable housing.