“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Theatre Writer and Director Rick Miller

May 31, 2023 Demian Vernieri Arts, Performing Arts

Rick Miller is one of Canada’s top theatre creators and performers. In his McGill university years, I met him at the ComedyWorks in Montreal, where I was an improviser and he was refining bits for his theatre pieces. As part of Robert Lepage’s company, Rick toured productions worldwide and developed an artistic style based on high-level performance and multimedia. His show MacHomer moved him from the Fringe to the main stage and ran off-and-on for 17 years. Since then he’s become a Torontonian, a Blue Jays fan, a husband and dad. He also created a half dozen major solo works, including his current BOOM trilogy, which brings to life 75 years of history onstage.

Rick works in many disciplines, from visual art to music and video. He and I co-created a second trilogy in Toronto: Twenty Thousand Leagues Under The Sea, Jungle Book, and Frankenstein. He’s toured across Canada, the US, Asia, Australasia, and Europe, and 4 of his shows have played Off-Broadway. Rick is a generous collaborator, and to paraphrase Martha Graham, he’s a “divinely dissatisfied” soul: always searching for how to make his art a little better, and our world a little more humane.

–Written by Craig Francis, friend and collaborator

Rick Miller
Working on a new project at U of T’s BMO Lab with some of my amazing creative partners, including long-time collaborator Craig Francis (kneeling, with my hand on his shoulder)
Rick Miller
Multimedia editing in my home “office” on Monarch Park Ave.
My favourite seat in the summer.
My favourite walk around Ashbridge’s Bay, with my life partner Steph and dog Lewis.
On a ski holiday with my youngest daughter, Ellen. St-Sauveur, QC
Onstage with TRAINWRECK, my 10-piece party band, made up of fellow East End Torontonians. This was at Maple Leaf Forever Park in Leslieville, for ForeverFest.
Rick Miller
Visiting my eldest daughter Vivian, who is a nursing student at U of Ottawa.
Rick Miller
An opening night photo ritual, this time for BOOM (Part 1) at Darke Hall in Regina.

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I’m in Danforth East, close to Monarch Park.

What do you do?

I’m a theatre writer/director/performer/producer, and though I love being home in TO, I make my living touring shows around the world.

What are you currently working on?

I have recently been preparing for the Asian premieres of BOOM X and BOOM YZ, parts 2 and 3 of my BOOM trilogy of solo shows. We premiered at the National Taichung Theater in Taiwan at the end of April. It took a lot of adaptation and translation, plus I have been learning Mandarin for the past two years.

Where can we find your work?

Right after our shows in Taiwan, we have our Toronto premiere of BOOM X at Crow’s Theatre, right in my hood! You can find out more about the BOOM Trilogy dates and other info here.

 

 

About Demian Vernieri 471 Articles
Demian is an Argentinian retired musician, avid gamer and editor for the Montréal Guardian, Toronto Guardian, Calgary Guardian and Vancouver Guardian websites.
Instagram

Related Articles