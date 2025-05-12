Homegrown Business: Ashley Perrier of Poplar + Birch

For Ashley Perrier, owning a boutique isn’t just about fashion—it’s about empowerment. As the founder and owner of Poplar + Birch, a women’s and littles boutique with locations in Thunder Bay and Kenora, Perrier has created a shopping experience that’s personal, uplifting, and inspiring.

From childhood days of playing “store” to curating collections that make women feel confident and beautiful, Perrier’s passion for fashion is woven into every piece she selects. Poplar + Birch aims to transform shopping from an overwhelming task into a joyful experience, offering timeless, high-quality pieces that help customers express themselves.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Poplar + Birch and we are a women’s and littles boutique

What made you want to do this work?

I love the way a great piece of clothing can bring out confidence in a person—the way their eyes light up, their posture shifts, and they carry themselves with a new energy. It’s not just about selling clothes; it’s about helping people see themselves in a new way, to feel beautiful, empowered, and like the best version of themselves.

Owning a boutique allows me to share that magic every day, curating pieces that inspire, uplift, and make people feel at home in their own skin. Fashion, to me, is storytelling, and through my boutique, I get to help others tell theirs.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

I wanted to solve the frustration of uninspiring, overwhelming shopping experiences. My boutique is a space where people feel seen, supported, and excited about expressing themselves through fashion. With a curated selection of timeless, confidence-boosting pieces, I make fashion feel personal again, turning shopping into an uplifting experience that reminds people of their own unique beauty.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Women of all ages.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Through sales and purchases. We operate both brick-and-mortar as well as online.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

We have two brick-and-mortar locations. One in Thunder Bay, Ontario and one in Kenora, Ontario.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

A key question a prospective customer might ask when comparing clothing boutiques is: “How do you curate your clothing selection?”

Our boutique is dedicated to offering a personalized and unique shopping experience. We meticulously curate our clothing selection by considering current fashion trends, quality craftsmanship, and the diverse preferences of our clientele. By focusing on timeless pieces that promote confidence and self-expression, we ensure that each item resonates with our customers’ individual styles. This thoughtful curation process allows us to provide a distinctive assortment that sets us apart from other boutiques.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of what we do is choosing our items. The worst part is feeling like I always need to be “fashionable”

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

That we all must have such exciting lives filled with fashionable moments.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Goods & Co Market in Thunder Bay.