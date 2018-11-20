“Five Minutes With” Toronto Singer / Songwriter Jennifer Castle

A sublime meditation on mortality and memory, ghosts, and grief, Angels of Death casts a series of spells against forgetting and finality, in the form of mystic-minimalist country-soul torch songs about writing, time travel, and spectral visitations. Jennifer Castle wrote and recorded this breathtaking follow-up to the acclaimed Pink City (2014) in a 19th-century church near the shores of Lake Erie, where her family also lived and experienced a constellation of losses, struggles, and hard-won growth. The residue of those changes inhabits these bruised musings.

Favourite Restaurant:

Ali’s Roti

Favourite band as a teenager:

The Stone Roses

Favourite band now:

Angels of Death Band

Guilty Pleasure Song:

No song makes me feel guilty

Live Show Ritual:

Show up!

Favourite local artist:

Sarah Castle

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees!

Queen or College St?

Dundas

Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Early Bird

Road or studio?

Road

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Any shows or albums coming up?

December 15 – Danforth Music Hall w. Jeremy Dutcher