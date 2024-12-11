Canadian books to read on your kobo during the holidays

The holiday season is the perfect time to cozy up with a good book, and what better way to celebrate the season than by diving into some recent releases from talented Canadian authors? If you’re looking for some fantastic reads to enjoy on your Kobo this holiday, we’ve got you covered. From thrilling mysteries to heartwarming tales, these five Canadian authors have released must-read eBooks that will keep you entertained and immersed in their stories.

1. The Grey Wolf by Louise Penny

On a peaceful August morning in Three Pines, a small village in Québec, Armand Gamache, the head of homicide at the Sûreté, receives persistent phone calls while he sits in his garden with his wife, Reine-Marie. Despite recognizing the caller, he initially ignores the calls, causing Reine-Marie to grow uneasy. When he finally answers, his anger disrupts their quiet morning.

This marks the start of a series of odd events in THE GREY WOLF, the nineteenth novel in Louise Penny’s acclaimed series. These events include a missing coat, an intruder alarm, a cryptic note, a puzzling scrap of paper, and ultimately, a murder. Chief Inspector Gamache and his team, including his second-in-command Jean-Guy Beauvoir and Inspector Isabelle Lacoste, work to uncover a sinister plot that threatens much more than just a single case.

They must rely on each other as old friends seem like foes and long-time enemies appear as allies. Their investigation takes them across Québec and beyond as they desperately try to prevent a significant threat with potentially devastating consequences for both large cities and small villages, including their own Three Pines.

2. The Queen by Nick Cutter

On a sunny morning in June, Margaret Carpenter finds a new iPhone on her doorstep. When she turns it on, she receives a text from her best friend, Charity Atwater, who has been missing for over a month and is presumed dead by most, including the police.

Margaret and Charity have always been close, sharing everything and knowing each other’s deepest secrets—except for one destructive secret hidden from them both. This secret sets off a series of tragic and violent events. Now, Charity wants Margaret to know the truth about her life. Throughout a single, intense day, Margaret follows a trail of unsettling clues, uncovering the mystery of her best friend—someone she realizes she never truly knew.

3. The Mistletoe Mystery: A Maid Novella by Nita Prose

Molly Gray has always loved the holidays, thanks to the special traditions her gran created. The first few Christmases without her gran were difficult, but this year, her boyfriend Juan Manuel is determined to make it a wonderful season for her.

However, a Secret Santa gift exchange at the Regency Grand Hotel leads Molly to question whom she can trust. She finds herself plunged into solving a highly personal mystery. As doubts creep in, Molly wonders if she has once again misjudged someone’s true nature.

The Mistletoe Mystery is a heartwarming story that captures the magic of the season, reminding us that love is the greatest mystery of all.

4. This Summer Will Be Different by Carley Fortune

Lucy is vacationing at a beach house on Prince Edward Island when she meets Felix, a local who shows her a great time. The catch is Lucy doesn’t realize Felix is her best friend’s younger brother. Despite their intense chemistry, they agree not to repeat their night together due to several reasons.

However, staying away from each other proves difficult.

Every year, Lucy returns to PEI for fresh coastal air, oysters, and vinho verde with her best friend, Bridget. Each visit begins with a beach walk under the cliffs and sun, and each time, Lucy vows she won’t end up in Felix’s bed. But it happens again and again.

5. Real Ones by Katherena Vermette

From the author of the Strangers saga comes a touching story about two Michif sisters, June and Lyn, who are forced to confront past trauma when their mother is accused of falsely claiming Indigenous identity.

June is a Métis Studies professor living in Vancouver, wanting to move back to Winnipeg with her partner Sigh and their dog. Lyn is juggling her pottery career, raising her daughter Willow, and navigating midlife.

Their lives take an unexpected turn when their estranged mother Renee, also known as Raven Bearclaw, is exposed as a “pretendian” who gained fame in the Canadian art world for her so-called Indigenous artwork.

As you prepare for the holiday season, consider adding these great eBooks by Canadian authors to your reading list. Whether you’re in the mood for mystery, horror, heartwarming tales, or profound narratives, these books offer something for every reader. Happy reading and happy holidays!