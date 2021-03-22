Homegrown Business: frankly, Hand Crafted Eye Wear

For this Homegrown Business profile we spoke with the folks at frankly, a Canadian premium eyewear company based out of Toronto and Vancouver.

What is your business called and what does it do?

frankly, glasses and sunglasses – we’re a highly curated collected collection of premium, hand-crafted glasses and sunglasses.

What made you want to do this work?

Eyewear is really unique in that it’s the intersection of art and science. We really wanted to create a retail concept that echoed that sentiment and provided a unique and memorable shopping experience. We wanted to establish an environment that allowed clients to really explore a premium product in an approachable manner, while also capturing that juxtaposing creativity of a scientific product.

What problem does this solve?

Glasses, while defined as a medical device, are also art that you can wear on your face! Glasses and/or sunglasses are an opportunity to express your individuality while being able to see better.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our clientele are those who are looking for something different than what’s stocked in a standard chain eyewear shop. We truly have something for everyone – whether it’s more on the traditional side, more on the avante guard side, or somewhere in the middle.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

frankly, is a boutique shop that sells unique glasses and sunglasses, with or without prescription lenses. We’re currently operating by appointment, due to the lock-down, with in-store and virtual appointments available. Clients can book they’re one-on-one appointment directly through our website or instagram bio. When they visit us in-person in the shop, we’ll give them a tailored fitting experience. We’ll walk them through our product and brand assortment and answer any RX related questions they may have. Ultimately, we’ll work to find a pair of glasses that feels just right for them. With our virtual fittings, we meet over Zoom (very 2020), where we get a sense of what the client is looking for and what they like. We then make a short list together and ship a selection of glasses to the client for an in-home try on session. Whichever appointment type is chosen, our clients get a very hands on experience – so expect great customer service with a the utmost attention to detail.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

Our flagship is in Parkdale, at 1530 Queen St. W.

We also have a showroom in Vancouver, BC.

What is the best question a prospective client could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

How is this shop different than all the other eyewear stores out there?

We offer a very curated shopping experience – it’s not the commonly seen “pick off the wall” experience.

The brands we carry are independently owned global brands, that are known for their craftsmanship and quality.

We have something unique for everyone – across budget and style.

We’ve got a very cool shop-in-shop experience from the German brand KUBORAUM, in-store right now. We’re carrying the largest selection of the brand in Canada!

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is helping people find the “one”… or two! That pair of glasses that they feel really expresses who they are. The worst part is when a client loses their favourite pair before they’re ready to part ways.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

What do you call a dinosaur who lost his glasses?…

Do-you-think-he-sarus!?

PAY IT FORWARD:

What is another Toronto business that you love?

We love our neighbourhood and the businesses that surround us. Some of our faves are: Studio Brillantine, Craigs Cookies, Capital Espresso, Sam James Coffee Bar, Parkdale Pet Foods, and Logas Corner.