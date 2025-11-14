Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Review: Compact, Clever, and a Surprising Upgrade

After years locked into the Apple ecosystem, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 is the phone that finally convinced me to switch — and stay switched. I didn’t expect a phone to feel fun again, or to change the way I interact with it throughout the day, but that’s exactly what happened. The Flip7 isn’t just a new device; it’s a new rhythm.

The Flip That Changed Everything

What immediately hooked me was the size and the physical act of flipping the phone closed. It sounds simple, almost nostalgic, but it gives a real sense of finality when I’m done. With a slab phone, I always felt like the device was still “open,” even in sleep mode. With the Flip7, I close it — and it’s closed. It’s satisfying in a way I didn’t expect.

The compactness is another big part of why I fell for it. Folded up, the phone is small enough to slip into any pocket or bag without feeling like I’m carrying a brick. As a woman, I also notice the small conveniences: the way it can rest or “clip” against the waistband of my pants when folded, or how easily it can sit on things without sliding around. These aren’t advertised features, but they’re the kinds of details that matter in day-to-day life.

Why the Outer Screen Matters More Than I Expected

The feature I ended up using constantly — far more than I imagined — is the full outer display. The FlexWindow feels like the real star of the Flip7. When the phone is closed, I can:

Change songs

Check notifications

Read messages

Send quick replies

See calendar reminders

Use small widgets

Check timers

Take quick selfies

Use Google Maps

All without opening the phone.

Having the ability to handle these small tasks on the outside screen means I open the main screen far less often. It keeps my usage calmer and more intentional. I don’t drop into that endless scrolling trap as easily because I’m not constantly unlocking a huge screen for something simple like skipping a track.

Opening It Up: A Full-Size, Highly Polished Experience

When I do open it, the phone unfolds into a full-size, vibrant display that feels completely premium. The screen is smooth, bright, and fast — easily on par with high-end flagship phones.

Coming from Apple, I actually found the user experience more intuitive. I love having an actual “back” button. It’s a small thing, but it’s so nice to tap a back arrow instead of swiping and hoping I end up where I wanted to go. I also like having clear buttons and navigation options, instead of relying on hidden gestures for everything.

The interface feels more straightforward, almost easier to predict. I don’t feel like I’m fighting muscle memory — the buttons help guide the flow.

Flex Mode and Dual-Screen Comfort

One of the biggest surprises has been how handy the foldable design is for video calls and multitasking. With the phone half-folded:

The screen shifts content automatically

It becomes its own stand

I can rest it on a table, counter, or even against my lap

One half can show a video, while the other half shows controls

Video calls are dramatically more comfortable. I don’t have to prop the phone up with a mug or a pillow. I just bend it, set it down, and talk.

Multitasking also feels more natural in split-screen mode, because the physical hinge gives each half of the screen a defined purpose. It’s a clever blend of hardware and software.

Living With the Phone Day-to-Day

The Flip7 fits easily into my daily life. It’s light to carry, compact to store, and effortless to use in smaller moments. I love being able to close it after responding to something — it helps me break bad phone habits without feeling like I’m “restricting” myself.

The camera setup is strong, and selfies are actually better because you can use the main camera with the phone folded. The build quality feels solid, with the aluminium frame and improved hinge giving a sense of sturdiness that older foldables lacked.

Battery life is good, though like any powerful smartphone, heavy users will always find ways to drain it. For my usage patterns, it easily gets me through the day.

For Apple Users Thinking About Switching

Switching platforms always comes with a learning curve, and yes — I did need to adjust to some new systems, new methods, and new defaults. But the Flip7 made the transition surprisingly comfortable.

Here’s what stood out in comparison:

Navigation feels easier, not harder

The back button is a lifesaver

Notifications and quick actions are more flexible

Multitasking is much more powerful

The phone encourages intentional use

The biggest difference is simply the physicality of it. The flip mechanism changes how you interact with it, and honestly, it just makes using a phone feel more grounded and less addictive.

A Few Things to Keep in Mind

It wouldn’t be a fair review without mentioning the quirks:

You can sometimes see a crease in the middle of the screen (though it fades from awareness quickly).

The phone, like all foldables, has a more complex hinge — so treating it with basic care is wise.

The outside screen is powerful but not every full app is available on it yet.

Wireless charging isn’t the fastest out there.

None of these issues have been deal-breakers for me, but they’re worth knowing.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 is the first phone in years that has felt fresh, genuinely fun, and practical at the same time. It’s compact without being limiting, powerful without being overwhelming, and cleverly designed in ways that make everyday use easier.

Closing the phone when I’m done with it is still my favourite part — small, satisfying, and symbolic. It feels like I’m choosing when to use my phone, rather than being pulled into it.

For anyone considering switching from Apple or just looking for something new, the Flip7 is more than a novelty. It’s a thoughtfully designed device that reshapes how you interact with technology in small, meaningful ways.

Find our more from on samsung.com/ca.