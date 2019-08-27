A Quick Getaway from Toronto to the Wind Rose Halton Hills

Looking for a gorgeous escape that’s an easy drive from Toronto? We’ve got just the spot for you. It’s only a 45-minute drive from the city, and perfect any time of the year. Nestled in Acton, Ontario, the Wind Rose Halton Hills, is surrounded by gorgeous conservation areas and delicious restaurants. The location will allow you to feel isolated enough, but if you are in need of groceries or an LCBO, the nearest town is only a ten-minute drive away.

To get to Halton Hills we accessed the Ford Press fleet to find a car that would best fit a family vacation or a getaway with a few friends. Either way we thought lots of charging and lots of room would be the most important options. The new Ford Edge ST had just that. With some of the comfiest seats I have tested in a vehicle, the SUV was spacious and provided the size and many charging options for our devices. The back seats had a 3 prong power plug (1) and the front seats had 2 USB jacks and a charging pad for wireless devices (2). Individual climate change for all passengers was also an added bonus. Small things like a spot for the front seat passenger’s cell phone to stand upright was useful as well (3).

Once you arrive on the property, you drive through a gate and are greeted by the wonderful hosts Herman and Fernanda. They have over 16 acres of lush property and even have their own private trails you can hike within their property (including a bridge!). As soon as you drive into the Wind Rose, you will feel like you are completely isolated from the hustle and bustle of city life. Herman and Fernanda live on the property but give you all the space you need to feel at home, but are also available if you need any help.

As soon as you walk into The Guesthouse, you will never want to leave. The house itself is stunning and has floor to ceiling windows. With the perfect interior design, this loft-style guest house has two bedrooms with two double beds, a fully equipped kitchen and private bathroom (make sure to bring your own shampoo). Bed linens, towels, and soap are included. Every window has a view overlooking the forest, making you feel like you are living in a tree-house. The property is ideal for four adults (or families with children over 12 years old).





Enjoy the adorable kitchen, which features a refrigerator, sink, small stove, and toaster oven. There is also a dining area for up to four people. The Wind Rose provides a French press with Starbucks coffee and a selection of teas to choose from. There is salt, sugar, red wine vinegar, and olive oil if you need it for cooking. The shelves are stocked with pots, pans, a kettle, drinkware, and tableware. Curl up on the couch in the evenings with the wood fireplace burning and watch Netflix on the big screen TV. Wifi is also available.

One of the best parts of the property is the lower deck overlooking the private waterfall. There is a whole bar set up, along with a seating area, BBQ, and fire pit. This area is shared as there is a private mini-cabin on-site, too. The Casita can also be rented out and is situated overlooking the private river. It is also loft-style with a double mattress and beautifully decorated. This tiny home is perfect for two adults, equipped with similar amenities as The Guesthouse. The only major differences are the kitchen has a small sink with a faucet pump and is the bathroom is located about a minute’s walking distance from the cabin, but exclusive to Casita guests. This includes a sink, shower, and toilet with everything included except towels. It’s truly a unique property that we highly recommend.





Only a five-minute drive from The Wind Rose is Limehouse Conservation Area, a wonderful park in the Niagara Escarpment. Immerse yourself in the forest and discover kilns and crevices, along with a stone bridge over the flowing Credit River, and other unique features. There are five trails to choose from that vary in difficulty and length. The terrain can get pretty rocky in some areas, so be sure to wear hiking boots or running shoes. If you are strapped for time, we recommend The Bruce Trail (1.9km) and the Black Creek Side Trail (1.5km) which is the most picturesque walk to take. On top of all of that, there is free parking! Other noteworthy parks to check out nearby are Silver Creek Conservation Area, Rockwood Conservation Area, and Belfountain Conservation Area.

Tour through the area of Acton and stop by Heartwood Farm & Cidery, to sample some of their signature and seasonal ciders. They also have a 42-acre farm where they raise chickens, cows, pigs, and bees. All their livestock are allowed to roam-free all year round and they make sure to practice sustainable measures with everything they do. Stop at Sweet Molly’s if you’re in need of a sweet treat.

Take a short drive to Glen Williams to browse the Beaumont Mill Antiques & Collectibles and other artist studios. If you’re getting hungry, stop by Copper Kettle Pub or Glen Tavern. If you’re in Georgetown and looking to splurge on some fine dining, make sure to try The Cellar. For those in search for a quick bite at a diner, we recommend Rallis Burgers & Grill for onion rings and burgers, which are made to perfection. You can dine in or take out, and all their ingredients are completely fresh. Another great option is Tanners Restaurant, which is more of a pub and has a large outdoor patio.