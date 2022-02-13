Date Night Agnolotti di Zucca by Chef Michael Angeloni

For this week, Chef Michael Angeloni shared with us this ‘Date Night Agnolotti di Zucca’ to try for Valentine’s day!

This Agnolotti di Zucca dish is the perfect dish for a date night as it’s very luxurious and great for sharing. It’s something that you can impress with, as it’s likely a meal your date hasn’t tried before. Also, if you pull this one off (it’s much easier than it sounds), you will be seen as a professional!

Date Night Agnolotti di Zucca
Photo by Chef Michael Angeloni

***

Severs: 1 bowl to share for 2

Time: 30min

Ingredients:

– 8 – 12 pc fresh squash stuffed pasta, you can find at most specialty stores that sell fresh or frozen pasta. Or if you are up for a challenge, you can make your own. Which is simply stuffing pasta with a filling made of roasted squash. However, the store bought will do fine.
– ¼ cup unsalted butter
– 1-2 Tbsp lemon juice
– 10-12 fresh sage leaves
– 3-4 amaretti cookies, most grocery stores sell these
– 1pc parmigiano Reggiano for grating
– 1 cup veg oil for frying

Directions:

1. Fill the large pot with water and place on the stove on high heat. In a skillet heat the oil over medium heat. Once hot (300 degrees), carefully add in the sage leaves and cook for 1min then using the strainer remove the leaves onto a plate lined with paper towel season with salt and set aside. Note: you can reserve that oil for cooking as it will have a nice sage flavour.

2. Now that the water is boiling add a good amount of salt and drop in your pasta (fresh pasta cooks quick so have everything ready to go), depending on your pasta it will take 3-4 min to cook but follow the directions.

3. In another pan heat the butter over medium high heat, once the butter goes a nice dark nutty brown colour, carefully add in about a TBSP of lemon juice (this will splatter slightly so be careful!).

4. Using a ladle add in about 2oz of the pasta cooking water, stir this sauce it should be a nice brown colour and emulsified.

5. Now the pasta is cooked remove from the water and add to the pan and cook for 1 min (reserve some of the pasta water in case you want to loosen your sauce). Taste the sauce for salt and if you like a bit more lemon.

6. Dish out into a plate, crush up the cookies and sprinkle over, then a grating of cheese, and the crispy sage leaves.

Enjoy!

 

 

