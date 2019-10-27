Linguine Al Pomodorino Giallo recipe from Toronto’s Oretta restaurant

Toronto’s Oretta restaurant is celebrating National Pasta Month with its Linguine Al Pomodorino Giallo recipe. Situated on King St. West, Oretta brings a modern twist to traditional Italian cuisine – and this recipe is no exception!



Linguine Al Pomodorino Giallo

Ingredients

– 4oz (135g) fresh linguine pasta

– 3 tbsp olive oil

– 3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

– Anaheim pepper, sliced (or chilli flakes)

– ¼ cup (100ml) dry white wine

– 6oz (170g) tinned yellow tomato purée

– 4 basil leaves, torn

– 1 tbsp unsalted butter

– 4 tbsp Parmigiano, grated

– 2 tbsp Stracciatella cheese (or Buratta)

– 1 tsp flaked salt

Method

1. Add olive oil to a pan over medium-high heat and toast garlic.

2. Once the garlic is lightly browned, add 4 to 5 slices of anaheim chilli.

3. Immediately deglaze the pan with dry white wine.

4. Add in the tomato purée.

5. Season with salt and let reduce by ⅓, then set aside.

6. While sauce is cooking, boil pasta in salted water until al dente.

7. Drain and set aside 1 cup of the pasta water.

8. Bring the sauce back to heat and add pasta, cooking for 1-2 minutes.

9. Add basil leaves, butter and half the Parmigiano.

10. Toss ingredients together to combine (add the reserved pasta water if the sauce is too thick).

11. Plate pasta, adding Stracciatella on top.

12. Finish with a drizzle of olive oil, flaked salt and remaining grated Parmigiano.

For more information about Oretta Restaurant, please visit their website.