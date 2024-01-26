RHAPSODY: Symphonic Fusion Resto-Lounge Experience

The new year begins with a slew of restaurants ready to serve delectable meals. One newly opened restaurant brimming with unique culinary menu options is Rhapsody. More than just a restaurant, Rhapsody offers a sensory experience that combines exquisite cuisine, music, and an energetic atmosphere.

Dan Eyimina (the brainchild behind Mrs. Robinson in Toronto) together with Executive Chef Elias Salazar and Lead Mixologist Joe Beiglee have joined forces to open the new restaurant. With Eyimina at the helm, the restaurant’s carefully selected food and cocktail menus are created to harmonize with its musicality. Distinguished by its alluringly designed space, Rhapsody promises to feature curated ingredients from Peru, including appetizing Peruvian-Japanese fusion-inspired tapas bites and refreshments that will keep guests coming back for more.

The fanciful woods-inspired setting and rhapsodic scenery will excite guests with a varied array of music. In a press release, Eyimina shares more about embarking on building a lasting customer experience. “We wanted to create an experience unlike any other in the city, and saw an opportunity to bring our passion for food, music, mixology, and memorable experiences together,” says Eyimina. Stating further, he says, “We know the power that music has in creating a vibe and the energy of your experience, not just from our own lives but from the success we’ve seen with Mrs. Robinson. So, our music selection at Rhapsody is carefully curated to everyone that loves good music, from sultry hip hop to electrifying stadium rock, and everything in between.”

Thanks to Chef Salazar and his culinary techniques, you can find dishes like Yuca Frita ($12), Brussel Sprouts ($15), and Pulpo Parrillero ($30) in the Hot tapas menu section. In the Cold tapas category, you’ll find comestibles like Causa De Camaron ($22), Tiradito Amazonico ($25), and Ceviche Vegan ($22), among other menu items. And let’s not forget dessert as you can get Tres Leches and Lucuma Sando separately for the same price ($12).

Wondering what you’ll find in the “rhythmic refreshments” section? Beiglee has crafted an inventive cocktail menu inspired by his favourite songs and some of them include Easy Rider ($19), Family Ties ($19), Rhinestone Cowboy ($18), All Caps ($18), and Above the Clouds ($18), including a Classic Chica Morada(a non-alcoholic option).

Located at 214 Ossington Avenue, the stunning chandeliers also add warmth and stylishness to the restaurant. Nestled inside the restaurant, the remarkable Water Room is specially accented by a Tequila Tromba-sponsored satellite bar providing visitors with customized Tromba cocktails to sip on.

Rhapsody is open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 5 p.m. to late. If you are planning to visit a brand new restaurant soon, or you are looking for an eventful dining experience you can make a reservation today at Rhapsody.