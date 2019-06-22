“A Day in the Life” with Toronto based artist Benny Bing

Benny Bing is a self-taught Toronto based artist of Nigerian descent. His passion for portraiture illuminated through the use of complimenting acrylic hues has built him a great following. His ability to capture the emotion on each of his subjects faces shines through in each piece. Bing’s cool reoccurring colour palate has built great depth in distinguishing his brand.
Benny has shown in 6 major solo shows and several group exhibitions, alongside such artists as Fucci, Sandra Chevrier and Pure Evil. He has also been shown at major art fairs in Toronto and Miami. Benny Bing has produced commissions for Dave Chappelle, The Weeknd and Milos Raonic. His works are currently housed at The Norman Rockwell Museum in Massachusetts, The Bartholomew Condominiums, Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment Headquarters in Toronto and can be found in private collections worldwide.
What ‘hood are you in?
I’m in the Regent Park neighbourhood, downtown east.
What do you do?
I’m a visual artist who specialises in acrylic portrait paintings celebrating women of colour.
What are you currently working on?
I’m currently working on my upcoming solo art exhibition titled “Colour Blind”. Premiered on June 15th at Neighbourhood Studios in Leslieville.
Where can we find your work?
You can find my work at www.bennybing.com or via instagram @bennybing