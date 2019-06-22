Pearl the Cat is looking for a new family in the Toronto area

With her unique eyes (so strikingly expressive) and a sweet meow that will melt your heart, Pearl is a beautiful girl inside and out. She brightens every room with her adorable antics. She is always flipping over for the belly scratches while purring into the air that sweet, quizzical purr. Oh, and her foodie lifestyle means is very open to performing tricks for her treats! She can balance on her back paws. Pretty cool, huh? No treats at hand? No worries, this sweetheart will show you her stuff just for some head (and behind the ear) scratches.

Getting endless belly scratches can be exhausting. When she’s tuckered out, Pearl likes to sleep with her caterpillar toy snuggled underneath her paw. Yeah, we know.

Pearl has had an interesting life with lots of moving around. As soon as she thought she had a home, she was moving to a new one. After all that moving, she’s a little protective over her trust. You gotta earn it! Once she gets comfortable in her new surroundings, she will form a very close bond with her human. She will follow them from room to room, and wait patiently (and sometimes vocally) outside closed doors until she is reunited with her person again. She’s got a big, big heart.

Parl would prefer to be the only animal in an adult only home, ideally with a single person looking for a close companion to share cuddles and play with!

Pearl

Age: 2 years 3 months

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Colour: White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming into the shelter.

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.