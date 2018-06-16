Meeko the cat is looking for a furrever family in the Toronto area

Staff and volunteer favourite, Meeko has been turning dog people into cat people since 2009. His astrological sign is Leo, his favourite food is all treats, his “recently played” list consists of Drake and 80s dance music. He’s a lover, not a fighter, and is on the hunt for a lap he can call home.

Meeko is sneaky. If you happen to be around his crib, he’ll lure you in with a plaintive meow. Then, once you’re close enough, he performs one deadly roll-and-purr after another until you’re caught in his trap. Before you know it, half an hour has gone by and you’re still talking to him in a high-pitched baby voice. Sneaky!

Meeko would be the purfect companion. He loves cuddles, laps, and head scratches. He’d be the perfect excuse to stay in on a Friday night and loves listening to people talk about their feelings.

Now, really didn’t want us telling you this. He’s super embarrassed about it! But Meeko has in the past had trouble with the litter box. He’s been great with is while here at the shelter and on foster. He only sometimes overshoots the darn things! He would really, really appreciate having an extra large, high sided litter box with an easy entry point in the side. Something like a large Rubbermaid tote! That would be best!

Meeko

Age: 8 years 10 months

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

