MooCow the cat is looking for new pastures to graze here in Toronto!

MooCow and Cloud come with free post-adoption support.

MooCow and Cloud stick together like PB & J. They go together like milk and cookies. They are the perfect match.

Cloud is MooCow’s older brother, and MooCow always misses him when he’s not right by her side. These two are bonded together and should be adopted together.

These kitties love to cuddle up and play. MooCow, especially, loves to chase the relentless laser toy until she is completely tuckered out. She is full of energy and curiosity.

Cloud is a little more relaxed, and even though his sister could play all day, sometimes he likes to just take it easy.

They are sweet cats, but they are a little shy around new people. They will ideally go to a forever home that can provide them with a sanctuary room for when they are nervous, as well as a lot of enrichment while they build their confidence.

They love treats and are happy to receive pets while they’re eating some delicious snacks.

With patience and lots of time interacting with Cloud and MooCow, they will adapt really well in their new home. They will make incredibly loving companions for anyone!

If you are thinking that you’ve found the right match with MooCow and Cloud, get started on the adoptions process right away at: adopt-a-pet/adoption-process

MooCow

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 7 months

Sex: Female

Size: Small

Colour: Black/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

