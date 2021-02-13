Bigglesworth the cat is seeking a new home in The Toronto area!

Bigglesworth comes with free post-adoption support!

We want to introduce you to Bigglesworth!

She is a sweet and loving little lady who is searching for her forever home.

Bigglesworth is the nicest kitty and loves getting a pet on her head and cheeks, and will stretch right out in relaxation. She enjoys when people sit with her and have long conversations- she is very chatty and loves company!

Bigglesworth is shy, though, and is in need of a patient and caring person to help her gain her confidence and build a trusting relationship.

The ideal home for Bigglesworth is somewhere quiet and relaxed where she can take her time familiarizing herself. She will likely want to stay in her cubby at first, but slowly she will start trusting you and be such a wonderful and adorable companion.

Bigglesworth has so much love and personality to share. All she needs is a little time and patience and a lot of love and attention to shed her shyness.

Age: 4 years 1 month|

Sex: Female

Size: Small

Colour: Brown/Apricot

Sprayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

If you’re ready to add Bigglesworth to your household, start the adoption process at adopt-a-pet/adoption-process.

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

