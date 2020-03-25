“A Day in the Life” with Toronto photographer Danijela Gorley

Danijela Gorley is a female photographic artist living and working in Toronto. Originally from the former Yugoslavia, Danijela has been practicing photography for the past 20 years. In the early years, while living in Montreal, she was a founding member of an artist collective called YPF, which exhibited locally and internationally. She has also worked with numerous commercial clients, although art has always been the connecting thread throughout her whole photographic career.

Her work has dealt with issues of self and identity, while analysing the role of women in our society. Forever interested in the conditioning put upon women, Danijela has explored its effects on the self. This brings about the question of beauty and its role in our lives. Danijela is passionate about exploring the relationship we have with it.

Another big theme of her work is mystery and magic. We have lost the awe for magic and mystery in our relentless thirst for knowledge, in our desire to dissect and classify everything. She is much more interested in creating a space for magic and mystery, which touches us in ways that logic can’t, creating a more wholesome and fulfilled life.

What hood are you in?

I’ve lived in many different parts of Toronto over the years but have been in the Junction Triangle for the past 12 years. I love this area and have seen it evolve and grow so much since moving here 12 years ago. A lot of my friends also live in the area, which makes it feel extra special.

What do you do?

I am a photographer and have always been a photographer since finishing school. I’ve worked commercially for many years but my passion lies in art and I am lucky and excited to be able to finally commit my time to it on a more regular basis.

What are you currently working on?

I have a solo exhibit coming up in April at The Lyceum Gallery in Toronto, from April 2-25. After some time of not being able to devote my time to art, this feels very special. This current body of work is about transformation and all the different stages of it, the easy and the hard. It shows us how disconnected we are from the cycles of natures and spirituality or mystery, and it uses flowers as a symbolic language to portray the different faces of a major transformation, such as the world is currently undergoing. Plus there will be an 8’x 7’ flower sculpture as part of the exhibit and how can you not love that!

Where can we find your work?

Conveniently the website is under construction at the moment, but in about a month you can always go to www.danijelagorley.com. As well, I post on my instagram fairly regularly.