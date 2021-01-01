“Five Minutes With” Local Pop Singer-Songwriter Vicki Lovelee

Vicki Lovelee is a Chinese Canadian pop singer-songwriter, from Ontario, Canada. Vicki cleverly combines storytelling lyrics with artistic visuals, in a moody yet theatrical fashion. She is influenced by pop artists like Lady Gaga, Allie X and MARINA.

Her songs showcase different emotions and stories, reflecting the multiple facets of Vicki Lovelee. Her strong, bright vocals and vulnerable lyrics, contrast yet complement her triumphant melodies to reflect her struggles that transform into self-growth. From struggling with mental health, to not feeling accepted, to falling in love, Vicki writes about different life experiences that is unique to her own yet relatable. Her introspective lyrics will leave listeners eager to know how the story ends.

Vicki has been featured on various online publications like Permanent Rain Press, Wish USA 107.5, and Markham Snapd newspaper. Her newest single “Summer Is Fallin” is out now on all music platforms!

Name: Vicki Lovelee

Genre: alt-pop

Founded: 2019

# of Albums: I have 4 singles and currently working on my first EP!

Latest Release: “Summer Is Fallin” single

Latest Single: “Summer Is Fallin”

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Osaka Sushi

Favourite band as a teenager:

Lady Gaga

Favourite band now:

Lady Gaga (again!) and I’m always inspired by Allie X and MARINA

Guilty Pleasure Song:

“Tell Me It’s A Nightmare” by Kim Petras

Live Show Ritual:

Reliving the emotions of my songs and bringing the audience with me on the journey

Favourite local artist:

Alex Porat

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Nachos!

Queen or College St?

Queen Street

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park – especially when the cherry blossoms bloom. Even though it’s always super crowded, it’s a really special experience!

EP or LP?

LP – I love when artists have different album eras. Each album has its own production style, lyrical message and visuals and I love being on that journey

Early bird or night owl?

I’m more productive during the day but I hate waking up early haha

Road or studio?

Very hard to pick but the road! I love bringing my songs to life and sharing my emotions with the audience, and connecting with them!

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

Facebook

Tik Tok

Youtube

Website

You can find me on any music platform and social medias under the name “Vicki Lovelee”

Any shows or albums coming up?

You can listen to my newest single “Summer Is Fallin” on any music platform! It’s about being deceived by someone’s kindness when in reality, they have their own selfish intentions. I cannot control what people do but I can find the courage to stand up for myself.