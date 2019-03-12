“Five Minutes With” Toronto Indie-Pop artist Freddie Future

There is a new voice rising from Toronto. Emerging from the scene that gave rise to DVSN, Majid Jordan and The Darcys, Freddie Future brings forward a fresh collision of indie pop and R n’ B that pulses with the funky heartbeat of city living. On his debut self-titled EP (due mid- 2019), Freddie breathes life into classic pop tropes of romance and heartbreak while driving lyricism and musicality in a direction few dare to take. His debut EP cements the evolution of an artist who’s honed his craft for years; Freddie Future isn’t from there, but he’s got his sights set on it.

-Artist Bio

Name: Freddie Future

Genre: Indie Pop

Founded: 2018

# of Albums: Debut EP coming Summer 2019

Latest Release: ‘Leave Me Cold’

Latest Single: ‘Leave Me Cold’

Latest Video:

Favourite Restaurant:

Pizza Libretto is one of my faves for sure.

Favourite band as a teenager:

Nirvana. I’m still a fan.

Favourite band now:

MØ, Blood Orange

Guilty Pleasure Song:

No such thing

Live Show Ritual:

Vocal warm ups, lots of water and taking some me-time. .

Favourite local artist:

Majid Jordan, Jesse Reyes, Charlotte Day Wilson, Drake

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Terroni.

Queen or College St?

College St since day one.

Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Bellwoods always.

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

I love mornings but I enjoy staying up late too.

Road or studio?

Both

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

Any shows or albums coming up?

New singles coming out soon.

I will be performing at the Fight to End Cancer Annual Gala. FTEC has raised over $1 million for the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation and I am glad to be a part of their cause.