Homegrown Business: Local Dispensary Relm Cannabis

For this Homegrown Business profile we spoke with the owners of Relm Cannabis who operate cannabis dispensaries in Toronto and surrounding areas.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Relm Cannabis, we are a legal cannabis retailer. We offer an inclusive space for every level of cannabis user, from first-timer users to people who have been smoking for decades. We know that the world of cannabis can be intimidating to some and overly complicated to others. Relm aims to be a place where any canna-curious user can feel comfortable.

What made you want to do this work?

I have always been very passionate about Cannabis, especially because it’s a substance that brings joy and happiness to its users without any of the pitfalls of other vices. I’ve always loved a challenge and would find any opportunity to throw myself into anything new and unknown. So when the rollout of legal cannabis in Ontario started, it was an easy decision to seek an opportunity in this space.

What problem does this solve?

Buying Cannabis shouldn’t be complicated and we’ve seen this from the beginning. We’ve put a lot of thought and focus into how can we make this process as enjoyable, informative and as easy as possible for our customers. We make ourselves accessible to our customers but we don’t overcomplicate the process. I find in my experiences as a consumer purchasing cannabis there are too many steps or not enough information for me to make an informed decision. We’ve hired some amazing individuals who are passionate about cannabis and sharing that knowledge but who also pride themselves in their skills to offer a high level of customer service.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Everyone! I’m serious though, Relm is an open space to everyone and from every walk of life. Our customer base is so diverse and we really like to keep it that way.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Relm Cannabis offers in-store shopping (pandemic permitting) and we also offer customers to purchase online and pick up in-store.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

relm.ca

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

What makes shopping with Relm better than any other legal dispensary?

We make it a priority to hire people who are genuinely passionate about cannabis and are equally passionate about sharing that knowledge with others. Our staff has an amazing ability to uplift and empower customers with cannabis education. Cannabis can be really intimidating to any level of user and we went break that. Our staff are absolutely amazing and they are definitely what makes a shopping experience at Relm so special.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is all the people you get to meet and work with. I love meeting new people and because our staff and customers are so diverse and are from every walk of life you get this great opportunity to meet so many different and interesting personalities. I’ve never worked in an industry where you get to meet such a variety of people on a daily basis.

The worst part for me is when we don’t have products that customers want because they aren’t available for us at a wholesale level. I don’t like disappointing people, but the consistent availability has gotten a lot better in the last two years which is great.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

You must get to sample all the products haha! No, we have to buy it just like everyone else.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

The Shameful Tiki, it’s probably one of my all-time favourite spots. The hospitality industry has been hit really hard from the lockdowns, so show them some love in any way you can right now!