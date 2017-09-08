Video Premiere: “We All Need Love” by Canadian Artist NEFE

We have been following the artist NEFE for awhile now and are happy to be premiering her new video for the song “We All Need Love”. This release comes in advance of her three Canadian shows in two cities that will be taking place in the next few weeks.

“What is really important at the end of the day?” says NEFE. “It’s not how much money you have, or what kind of car you drive, whether you’re popping champagne in Hollywood or going to school to be a lawyer. We just get so caught up in things that distract us from the truth. Writing “We All Need Love” was a reality check for me. Love is everything. If you move with love, nothing can stop you. Love is something we all need.”

Soulful with her own unique sound, NEFE is someone you should have on your radar. Not only has she been featured on Bit Funk’s “Destination Sunrise” (streamed almost 4 million times), but she’s also performed as a part of Canada’s Walk of Fame, The World Cup of Hockey celebrations, Toronto International Film Fest, Ottawa Pride, TD Ottawa Jazz, Field Trip Festival, Hillside, and Festival d’été de Québec.

Born in Guelph as Sarah Jea Felker, NEFE pulls her name from Queen Nefertiti, an Egyptian queen. She hopes to lead and empower individuals by recognizing their beauty and not being victim to the pressures of perfection brought forth by Hollywood and the media. “Skin”, for example, is the 3rd instalment of a series of videos that follow NEFE and her girlfriend throughout the city. They embrace who they are and are not afraid.

And take look at the other three instalments below:

“Minute” – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IySitTWnPCc

“Mama” – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rh8g4iYNaE0&t=119s

“Skin” – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCqfY4KytUM

