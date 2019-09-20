“Five Minutes With” Toronto Musician T. Thomason

With over a decade of experience in the music industry, multiple award nominations, and national recognition at just 24 years old, T. Thomason is a force to be reckoned with in the Canadian music scene.

After 3 albums released between the ages of 14 – 19, T. took a year away from music to begin testosterone hormone therapy and relearn his singing voice, changing his name and pronouns along the way. In 2016, after releasing his EP, sweet baby, T. and producer Dave Henriques (Justin Nozuka / Iskwé) embarked on a new collaborative journey developing the fresh pop sound Thomason has become known for as he prepares to release his first full-length record as T. Thomason, appropriately – self-titled. The album’s first two singles “Bliss” and “Loser” have together earned over 200k Spotify streams.

The 2019 lead up to T.’s album release has been a roller coaster ride. From winning an episode of CTV’s hit music reality TV show, The Launch, and appearing alongside mentors Scott Borchetta, Marie-Mai, Sarah McLachlan, and Alex Hope, to having his launched single “HOPE” reach #4 on the Canadian iTunes Pop chart and #11 overall, crack Canadian Top 40 Radio, and land T. on stages such as the Bell Centre and Parliament Hill on Canada Day, Thomason is more than ready to dive deeper into his story with fans old and new.

T.’s next single, “Birdsong”, is an introduction to the journey of T. Thomason. The album was recorded over the past 4 years – the most intense period of change and growth in Thomason’s young life. This upcoming release is deeply vulnerable and honest – a must hear for anyone who has ever wondered who they are and what is to come.

Name: T. Thomason

Genre: Pop

Founded: 1994

# of Albums: 3 in a past life, 1 EP, 1 upcoming album!

Latest Release: sweet baby (2016 EP)

Latest Single: Birdsong

Latest Video:

Favourite Restaurant:

Tacos El Asador

Favourite band as a teenager:

Paramore

Favourite band now:

Cherry Glazerr

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Teenage Dream – Katy Perry

Live Show Ritual:

Vocal warm ups in a quiet spot, no matter how weird. Roof of a bike shop in Brighton? Let’s go.

Favourite local artist:

Wolf Saga (We’re playing the Baby G together on September 26th!)

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Oooo gotta say Sneaky Dees nachos!! Terroni is a close second though.

Queen or College St?

West Queen West

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Trinity Bellwoods on a Tuesday

EP or LP?

Either as long as they’re good!

Early bird or night owl?

Definitely a night owl

Road or studio?

Ooooo god that’s so hard!! Both have their charms…I don’t think I can pick. I love it all.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti!!!

Where can we follow you?

You’ll find me as @swtbbt on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!!

Any shows or albums coming up?

I’m really excited to be releasing my self titled album on September 25th! It’s been in the works for the last 4 years and it feels like a huge thing to finally be putting it out into the world. I’ll be playing the Baby G on September 26th with Shawnee, Wolf Saga, and Gay Jesus to celebrate! Get your tickets and come out!!

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/t-thomason-with-shawnee-wolf-saga-and-gay-jesus-at-the-baby-g-tickets-68837630205