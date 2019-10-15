“Five Minutes With” Toronto singer/songwriter GRAE

Writing music since the age of 10, GRAE began her musical journey after relocating to Australia for 9 months and building local buzz through a series of stand out shows at a number of intimate cafes and tiny venues. Now with a growing following she is ready to share her unique sound. GRAE’s debut EP will be coming later this year, produced by UK based singer-songwriter KYAN. Expect infectious pop hooks, smokey vocals and an infusion of jazz, doused in female empowerment.
Name: GRAE
Genre: Alternative
Founded: 1998, started taking music seriously in 2017!
# of Albums: 0
Latest Release: Woman’s World
Latest Single: Woman’s World
Favourite Restaurant:
Hello123, Planta, Fresh! (there’s too many!) I have to make a shoutout to my favourite bakery though, Sweethart Kitchen in Kensington Market!
Favourite band as a teenager:
The Cure
Favourite band now:
The Cure
Guilty Pleasure Song:
New Rules by Dua Lipa
Live Show Ritual:
I always drink a tea before going on stage for whatever reason
Favourite local artist:
RALPH
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?:
Salad from Fresh! because I live that vegan life 🙂
Queen or College St?:
College St!
Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?:
High Park
EP or LP?:
LP’s are dope!
Early bird or night owl?:
Early Bird!
Road or studio?:
Road
Swiss Chalet or Roti?:
Ummm, which one has the most vegan options? ;)!
Any shows or albums coming up? (What do you currently want to promote?):
October 18th at the Monarch Tavern! I’m opening for an artist called BENEE! Will be a super fun time 🙂