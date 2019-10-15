“Five Minutes With” Toronto singer/songwriter GRAE

Writing music since the age of 10, GRAE began her musical journey after relocating to Australia for 9 months and building local buzz through a series of stand out shows at a number of intimate cafes and tiny venues. Now with a growing following she is ready to share her unique sound. GRAE’s debut EP will be coming later this year, produced by UK based singer-songwriter KYAN. Expect infectious pop hooks, smokey vocals and an infusion of jazz, doused in female empowerment.

Name: GRAE

Genre: Alternative

Founded: 1998, started taking music seriously in 2017!

# of Albums: 0

Latest Release: Woman’s World

Latest Single: Woman’s World

Favourite Restaurant:

Hello123, Planta, Fresh! (there’s too many!) I have to make a shoutout to my favourite bakery though, Sweethart Kitchen in Kensington Market!

Favourite band as a teenager:

The Cure

Favourite band now:

The Cure

Guilty Pleasure Song:

New Rules by Dua Lipa

Live Show Ritual:

I always drink a tea before going on stage for whatever reason

Favourite local artist:

RALPH

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?:

Salad from Fresh! because I live that vegan life 🙂

Queen or College St?:

College St!

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?:

High Park

EP or LP?:

LP’s are dope!

Early bird or night owl?:

Early Bird!

Road or studio?:

Road

Swiss Chalet or Roti?:

Ummm, which one has the most vegan options? ;)!

Where can we follow you?:

Any shows or albums coming up? (What do you currently want to promote?):

October 18th at the Monarch Tavern! I’m opening for an artist called BENEE! Will be a super fun time 🙂