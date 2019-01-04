Stretch the cat needs a new family in the Toronto area this New Year

Struggles sticking to plans he made a week go, hates loud noises, and is convinced he is being listened to at all times. Recently purchased a 600 dollar anti-germ bubble suit for cats off amazon. Each time we ask him how he paid for it, it’s suddenly “nap time”.

Stretch is a sweet and sensitive boy who struggles being himself under all the anxiety he deals with. He’s a paranoid Pete, a nervous Nelly. Whether it’s loud noises or sudden movements, this stranger or that, he can easily get himself worked up. He likes to take things slow, especially in the morning. He is NOT a morning cat!

After he’s done frowning at your approaching hand and actually FEELS it scratching his head, he totally relaxes and becomes a big suck. He LOVES attention and has even begun warming up to strangers after only a couple minutes. That’s a huge change from before when he was, well, ahem, not as “open” to strangers.

Underneath all his anxiety is a really sweet guy. He just needs he is given the time and space to get adjusted. He loves playing with his wand toy, rolling around on his back, and purring people to sleep. He’s got lots of love to give and is so ready to share it with the right family.

Stretch is looking for some special humans that will be patient with him as he continues his battle with anxiety. He likes having space, especially with people he hasn’t gotten to know very well. He hopes he will get his very own special room where he can collect himself, lots of toys, and even more scratches! Oh, and he wanted us to tell you, no early mornings please!

Stretch

Age: 8 years 3 months

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

