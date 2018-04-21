Blizzard the cat is looking for a new family in the GTA

Blizzard, along with Mushie, Mimi and Moe were surrendered when their owner passed away. They were loved and well cared for before being surrendered to the NTCR.

He was adopted originally from the NTCR when he was just a young cat. He is a such a handsome short white-haired fellow with light green eyes.

Blizzard adjusted to the shelter right away. He is a quiet, gentle, lovable lap cat. He can be lifted, petted, brushed and likes cuddling. He will get up an leave when he figures he has had enough petting. Blizzard is playful, when he is not curled up on the window sill or high up on the cat climber relaxing in the warmth of the sunshine. He likes other cats as he has been with his companions for many years.

Blizzard would like to go home with one of his long-time companions or have a new buddy he can bond with waiting at home, and he would also be okay as the only cat in a home.

He would make a wonderful companion and addition to any family. If you want to give Blizzard a “furever” home and family, please fill out an adoption application.

Blizzard

Sex: Female

DOB: August 2006

Fixed: Yes

Declawed: No

