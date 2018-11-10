Casper the friendly cat needs a new family in the Toronto area

Before settling down at THS, Felix (another cat) and I pretty much ran this city. Paws in every pocket — know what I mean? Didn’t matter if you wanted Da Bird, deluxe towers, or that high-quality catnip. If you wanted to do business here, you went through us. Heck, even Scratchface — Toronto’s kitty king pin — answered to us. With the pawlice on our tails, we were bonafide hustlers. Get rich or die tryin’, ya know?

I’m a tough cookie who won’t ever back dow— oh what’s that you got? A treat? Hm! Whatever yo. I’m hard as heck, tough as nai– oh goodness now you’re scratching my head. Oh gosh now I’m purring. Now I love you. Ugh! This always happens!

Yeah so WHAT if I am huge suck underneath my tough guy exterior? So WHAT if all I ever really want to do is snuggle and play and show you my belly? I’m STILL a badass you wouldn’t want to mess wi– oh no, is that a free lap? I might have to snuggle into it.

Ugh, I didn’t want to mention this, cause it screws with my tough guy look. But I kinda have to. I was diagnosed with Feline Leukemia Virus (FeLV). All that hustling wore me down, you know? I know, I know. You’re probably thinkin, “Awe, poor kitty!” Pft, I’m fine! It just means that I need to visit the vet once a year and can’t go to a home with other cats. It also means I will likely have a shorter lifespan. Big whoop, I was always a live-fast kinda cat anyways.

I will go home with you if you promise me one thing: don’t tell anybody how obsessed I am with kisses and hugs and scratches and snuggles. I still have street cred! I hope your home will have lots of places for me to nap and play and show people my belly. I like showing my belly. It is a cute belly. Come visit me and Felix. Oh, and about Felix, he’s a cool guy and all, and we definitely have some history, but we are not bonded. I can come home with you all on my own!

It takes me a bit to get comfortable with new people and places. So I hope you’ll give me a special room to hang out in when I need to collect myself. Because of my FeLV, I can’t live with other cats. Children are cool, but you know how us cats are. We like our personal space!

Casper

Age: 5 months

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: Beige/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

