Gregor the cat is looking for a new place to live in the Toronto area

Gregor came to us as a stray, which means he has had a rough life on the streets. He can be a very chatty boy, and will want to share his stories with you. Although he is a rough looking boy, don’t let looks fool you. Gregor can be a bit shy to start, so a gentle voice will go a long way with him. Once comfortable, head scratches and chin rubs are the order of business. Not necessarily in that order. Gregor is also a very curious boy, and wants to see what is happening around him. All Gregor wants is to be able to perch up high, stretch out in the sun, and of course have and give unconditional love by his human companion.

Gregor

Age: 4 years 2 months

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

