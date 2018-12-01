Cherry the cat needs a new place to live in the Toronto area

Cherry arrived at our shelter in May as a transfer from Toronto Animal Services without any backstory or records to speak of so her life’s story is a bit of a mystery to us. We’ve no doubt that Cherry’s got plenty of stories to tell, she’s just waiting for someone who will listen!

Cherry is a laidback senior gal who’s looking for a home that can support her transition into old lady life. She doesn’t need much besides a high quality diet and lots and lots of water to keep those kidneys in tip top shape!

Cherry

Age: 10 years 6 months

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Colour: Black/Orange

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

