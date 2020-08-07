“Five Minutes With” Vintage Jazz Artist Linda Carone

Toronto native Linda Carone is a jazz and blues vocalist, a niche song stylist and interpreter of now-vintage, then popular, music from the 1920’s and beyond. Linda’s mindful approach to her repertoire shapes her natural, pure vocal style and transcends the heart of the song – sans imitation. An early passion for jazz and blues developed upon first hearing the raw and emotive melancholy of Billie Holiday. This inspiration laid the foundation for growth as a vocalist and as an artist. Linda’s musical journey was further influenced by jazz, blues and swing vocalists like Ella Fitzgerald, Carmen McRae, Mildred Bailey, Helen Humes, Valaida Snow and Lil Hardin Armstrong.

Linda’s fresh recording “So Many Beautiful Men, So Little Time” has a cool, mid-century jazz vibe with latin rhythms. This gem of a song sets the mood and musical direction for a future recording project.

Name: Linda Carone

Genre: Vintage Jazz + Blues + Swing

Founded: mid 2000’s

# of Albums: UNO

Latest Release: Black Moonlight

Latest Single: So Many Beautiful Men So Little Time

Latest Video: I created this video during the covid lockdown

Favourite local Restaurant:

El Catrin for fish tacos and tequila cocktails + churros for dessert

Favourite band as a teenager:

Many influences from the Sex Pistols to Elton John

Favourite band now:

Contemporary band? Monster Truck combines my love of 70’s classic rock and 90’s grunge.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Bad Company by Bad Company.. but wait, i don’t feel Bad about that at all!

Live Show Ritual:

plenty o’ water and a good ol’ fashioned or boulevardier cocktail

Favourite local artist:

So much talent in Toronto… I love all the artists who are keeping jazz, swing and blues alive!

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Terroni

Queen or College St?

I’ve spent much time on Queen Street which has really changed over the years, but it still feels like home.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

I tend to hit the trails more than the parks but any green in the city is welcome

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

I can be both right?

Road or studio?

Studio… for now

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

hmmm, when hungry… whichever

Where can we follow you?

My website

Facebook

Instagram

Any shows or albums coming up?

ONE STOP SHOP for the single ‘So Many Beautiful Men So Little Time’ but the best place to support the artist is via directly from the website