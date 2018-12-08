Help Shade find a furever family in the Toronto area

This handsome man is ready to rock and roll out of shelter. Shade is a very friendly and playful. He likes to express himself through his body language, and this is essential for his adopters to understand. Shade also has FIV and is in remission for diabetes, what a trooper! For this reason it is super important that Shade’s adopters understand both diagnoses and are comfortable with what each entails. If you are interested in learning more about this glorious guy, stop by our feline office anytime.

Shade

Age: 6 years 1 months

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: Black/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.