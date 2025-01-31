Five Minutes With: Toronto Pop Singer-Songwriter Selena Villa

Selena Villa is a 15-year-old singer, songwriter, and musician recording in the genre of Pop. She was born and raised in the city of Toronto, and since she can remember, Selena had a passion for all things music. She attended elementary school at Venerable John Merlini and is currently in Grade 10 at Holy Cross Secondary School.

Starting vocal lessons at the age of seven, Selena’s drive and love for music grew each day. With influences such as Selena Quintanilla, Kelly Clarkson, and Billie Eilish, to name a few, Selena has a clear vision of herself as a performer. Now at the age of 15, Selena has become a multi-instrumentalist and has strengthened her vocal abilities. She is also a bilingual vocalist, singing in both English and Italian. At this young age, she has already performed at many festivals, her song Missing You was played on the radio, she also had an on-air interview with the same station that played her song, and she won a competition at Youth Day which led her to perform at the iconic music venue, Massey Hall.

What makes her music most unique is that she tells a story with every lyric she sings. Her emotional deliverance in every song is what makes her stand out from others. She can move people, and have them resonate with her original music. She wants to make a difference in the world with her music and the message being delivered within each song. In addition, Selena has honed the title of singer/songwriting with three singles currently available on all streaming platforms, and more on the way. Her first single called ‘How Could You Live With Yourself’, her second single called ‘So Done With You’, and her most recent release ‘Missing You’.

Selena Villa is excited to share her love of music with you all!

Name:

Selena Villa

Genre:

Pop

Founded:

Started singing lessons at the age of 7

Latest Single:

Missing you. It’s a song about losing someone you love and having to deal with the grief and loss that comes with it.

Latest video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Kelly Clarkson. Her vocal range and ability to make any song her own is something that I looked up to in the past and still do to this day.

Favourite musician now:

Billie Eilish. Her vocal abilities, songwriting skills, and the production in each song are all things that are so admirable about her and her music. In addition, her humbleness and personality is something that I also look up to.

Guilty pleasure songs:

Bye Bye Bye by Nsync, Toxic by Britney Spears, Baby by Justin Bieber, Party in the U.S.A by Miley Cyrus

Live Show Ritual:

Before a performance I usually get ready by doing my makeup, hair, and getting my outfit ready. While I do that, I sing and listen to a bunch of my favourite songs. After that I do Vocal Trills to get warmed up before I go perform.

Favourite Local Musician:

Shania Twain. I grew up listening to her music and I still do! She is a Canadian Artist that I look up to!

Early bird or night owl:

Night Owl most definitely!

Road or Studio:

Road. Although I’ve never been on a real tour yet, I know that performing at different places around the world is one of my biggest dreams.

Any shows or albums coming up:

This coming spring, I have many shows coming up as well as new single releases coming soon.

Where can we follow you:

You can follow me on Instagram and TikTok. My handle for all of those platforms is selena.v.official

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant:

The Keg

What is your favourite street in the city and why:

My favourite street in the city is Front Street because I went to a Billie Eilish concert on that street in the Scotiabank Arena.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

My favourite park in my city is Apted Park because I always went there growing up and it is right beside my old elementary school. I had a lot of memories there. Another one of my favourite parks is Kariya Park in Mississauga. It’s one of my favourites because that is where I shot some of the scenes in my music video for my first single How Could You Live With Yourself.

What is your favourite music venue in your city:

Scotiabank Arena

What is your favourite music store in your city:

Long & McQuade