The Sojourn (PS4) Review: Bearing Witness

Our review of The Sojourn, developed by Shifting Tides. Released on September 20, 2019 for PS4 (reviewed), Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.

WHAT IS IT?

An entertaining and visually impressive first-person puzzle adventure.

IS IT GOOD?

It’s a fun little jaunt through a beautiful environment.

WHO SHOULD PLAY IT?

People who loved The Witness and might enjoy an inferior but still enjoyable imitation. As for people who haven’t played The Witness: what are you still doing here?

THE SINCEREST FORM OF FLATTERY

Have you played The Witness? You should play The Witness. You should go download it right now, either in its original and exquisitely high-definition PS4 presentation, or in the fantastic mobile port released a few years ago.

The Witness, arguably the finest first-person puzzle game this side of Portal, is a brilliant first-person puzzle game in which you, the lonely player protagonist, wander a mysterious abandoned island filled to the brim with brain-tinglingly complex puzzles, your only guide your own brainpower. In a way, The Witness is the antithesis of modern gaming: it’s slow, it demands razor-sharp attention to detail, and its greatest awards await only the most patient of gamers. It is beautiful and I love it.

The Sojourn, on the other hand, is merely a very good first-person puzzle game in which you, the lonely player protagonist, wander a mysterious abandoned landscape filled to the brim with brain-tinglingly complex puzzles, your only guide your own brainpower. In a way, The Sojourn is the antithesis of modern gaming: it’s slow, it demands razor-sharp attention to detail, and its greatest awards await only the most patient of gamers.

It’s beautiful, but I didn’t love it, mostly because it pales in comparison to The Witness.

That said, it’s still an admirable and flattering imitation. Puzzle fans will be pleased.

PUZZLE ME THIS

The Sojourn comes from a proud lineage. Its most obvious inspirations – The Witness, and for that matter, Portal – both share DNA with 1993 classic Myst, not to mention more recent genre highlights like The Talos Principle, Antichamber, FEZ, and Braid. There are a lot of these games, and each is fantastic in its own way.

The Sojourn is also fantastic, albeit not in its own way: this is very much a greatest hits of puzzlers past, borrowing liberally from better games, and adding little that is new. It’s still fun, though!

For this sojourn, you play as a lonely wanderer trapped in a mystical world of increasingly complex puzzles, each invariably focused on the same goal: unlocking a gate and proceeding to the next puzzle. This world, I cannot underscore enough, is simply lovely to be in. The visuals are lush, and there’s a very neat effect in which the various pieces of the world “fall” into place as you walk forward. It never gets old.

As is typical in these games, you spend a lot of time pondering which switch to stand on, which statue to move where, and the correct order to activate different features of the environment. Much of the game is based around a dimension “shifting” ability, allowing you to pop into a parallel reality where the environment is slightly different and more puzzle tools can be found.

Unlike The Witness, this game is very linear, and very directed: you progress one area at a time, and you’re always free to pause and reset the current puzzle. Generally, the exit point is immediately visible upon entering an area, but the precise means to get there can take some time – minutes, hours – to figure out, depending on how well you comprehend the puzzle mechanics. In later levels, those mechanics can become very complex, at times infuriatingly so. A few too many moving parts, for my liking.

WALK, DON’T RUN!

One thing I did find obnoxious is that a lot of The Sojourn’s puzzles are timing based. Very, very precise timing. It’s a weakness found in other puzzle games (though notably not in The Witness), because it creates situations where you think you’ve figured out a solution, but because your first or second attempt fails due to imperfect timing, you trick yourself into thinking you took the wrong approach. There’s nothing more frustrating than finding out you figured out the solution twenty minutes ago, but it didn’t work because your character was a fraction too slow.

On that note, your character is a fraction too slow: I guess it’s part of the titular sojourn, but it doesn’t help that you move at just shy of a snail’s pace. Even Journey, a game whose purpose is literally in the title, let you move faster than this.

DREAMLIKE QUALITY

If it seems like I’m being a little unfair in my comparisons between The Sojourn and other games, that’s only because it invites those comparisons so readily. The aesthetic and world design is so similar to The Witness, it may as well be set in the same universe. Even the enigmatic statues, which reveal tantalizing clues about the game’s backstory, appear to be carved by the same architect. (She sure gets around!)

The concept of a slow-moving protagonist, wandering abandoned desertscapes (and snowscapes, and so on) is hardly new. None of the puzzle mechanics are particularly new either. The dreamlike visuals, the generally ethereal vibe: that’s not new either, though it’s a wise and soothing choice for a game packed with brain-breaking logic puzzles.

I’m not sure that matters, though. The Sojourn is a fun little adventure, with some entertaining puzzles. I like brain-teasers as much as the next SAT- or Mensa-head, and can hardly complain.

Sure, you probably won’t remember The Sojourn in a few years, and it’s not like there’s some great reward waiting for you if you solve all its puzzles. But then again: it’s the sojourn, not the destination, that matters.

***

