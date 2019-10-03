Print Matters: Woman on the Edge by Samantha M. Bailey

A stranger on the subway platform whispers, “Take my baby.”

She places her child in your arms. She says your name. Then she jumps….

In a split second, Morgan Kincaid’s life changes forever. She’s on her way home from work when a mother begs her to take her baby, then places the infant in her arms. Before Morgan can stop her, the distraught mother jumps in front of an oncoming train.

Morgan has never seen this woman before, and she can’t understand what would cause a person to give away her child and take her own life. She also can’t understand how this woman knew her name.

The police take Morgan in for questioning. She soon learns that the woman who jumped was Nicole Markham, prominent CEO of the athletic brand, Breathe. She also learns that no witness can corroborate her version of events, which means she’s just become a murder suspect.

To prove her innocence, Morgan frantically retraces the last days of Nicole’s life. Was Nicole a new mother struggling with paranoia or was she in danger? When strange things start happening to Morgan, she suddenly realizes she might be in danger, too…

Woman on the Edge is a pulse-pounding, propulsive story about the lengths to which a woman will go to protect her baby — even if that means sacrificing her own life.

About the Author

Samantha M. Bailey is a Toronto-based novelist, journalist and freelance editor. Her work has appeared in Now Magazine, The Village Post, and Oxford University Press, among other publications. She was a writer-in-residence for Kobo Writing Life at Book Expo America 2013. She is the co-founder of “BookBuzz,” a promotional and interactive author-reader event held in New York City and Toronto. Woman on the Edge is her debut novel. Connect with her on Twitter.