Ghosts ‘n Goblins: Resurrection (Switch) Review: ROM Hack ‘n Slash

Our review of Ghosts ‘n Goblins: Resurrection, developed by Capcom. Available now for Nintendo Switch.

WHAT IS IT?

A reboot/quasi-remake of the greatest 2D action-platformer ever made.

IS IT GOOD?

Yes – on the appropriate difficulty setting.

WHO SHOULD PLAY IT?

Legends, Knights, and especially Squires.

BORNE OF BLOOD

It’s hard to believe it’s been 15 years since the last proper entry in the Ghosts ‘n Goblins series. That game, Ultimate Ghosts ‘n Goblins, was easily one of the best titles on the PSP, taking everything great about the classic series and jazzing it up with beautiful 2.5D graphics and minor concessions to modernity, like optional reduced difficulty. The PSP Ghosts was also the last video game credit for series creator Tokuro Fujiwara – until now.

For a certain type of gamer, Tokuro’s return to gaming in general and Ghosts ‘n Goblins in particular is akin to a beloved athlete or filmmaker coming out of retirement. In addition to his work on Ghosts, Tokuro was also one of the driving forces behind Bionic Commando, Mega Man 2 and 3, Final Fight 2 and 3, Strider, and the (woefully overlooked) Tomba. On top of which, Tokuro originated the concept and design for the very first Resident Evil.

That said, Fujiwara will always be best known for Ghosts, the notoriously difficult and deeply rewarding “Dark Souls of 2D games”. Fujiwara’s latest entry does everything to live up to that reputation – and not always for the better.

A DEMON’S SOUL

Ghosts ‘n Goblins: Resurrection is a horror-themed side-scrolling action adventure game, in which the heroic Sir Arthur must jump and slash his way through seven stages (fourteen, if you include the “shadow versions”) of ghouls, zombies, and other creeping, crawling, oozing, flying, snapping, snatching, bouncing monsters. There’s even a wizard who turns him into a frog, which is hilarious.

Resurrection is also, at least some of the time, impossible.

Spend any time on gaming YouTube, and you’re liable to stumble across footage of a “ROM Hack”. These are the creation of sadistic programmers, who take well-known games like Super Mario or Sonic, then reprogram them to be ludicrously difficult. Imagine three Bowsers attacking you simultaneously, or a Sonic level that’s 90% hidden spikes. That’s the essence of a ROM Hack.

On its harder difficulties, Ghosts ‘n Goblins: Resurrection plays exactly like a ROM Hack. Stages and creature designs are ripped straight from the original Ghosts, but the difficulty has been cranked up to insufferable levels. Some enemies move twice as fast; others descend on you in hordes three or four times larger than anything in past games. I have played the heck out of this series, and Resurrection is, objectively, the hardest Ghosts ever. And I do mean objectively – it’s easy to measure the difference when a level looks the same, but has quadrupled the enemies.

On “Legend” or “Knight” difficulty, Resurrection is guilty of the exact thing the series has long been accused of: artificial difficulty. Unlike past titles, which could be overcome by pattern recognition and honing of skills, Resurrection resorts to cheap tricks like infinitely respawning enemies or unblockable screen-filling attacks. The original games were notoriously hard – but not this hard.

SHADOWS DIE

As a Ghosts veteran, I feel like I can say this with some impunity: the proper way to play Resurrection is on its second-lowest difficulty setting, “Squire”. Enemies are difficult, but manageable. Environmental hazards will trip you up, but you’re given time to learn from your mistakes. Boss fights are tense, frustrating, but fulfilling. Even with the extra hit-points – it now takes three(!) hits to reduce Arthur to his boxers – it comes closest to capturing the spirit of the originals. (I even checked, by booting up my old Genesis Ghosts.)

Resurrection also offer some concessions, even on harder difficulties. For one, you can temporarily drop the difficulty after dying too many times in a row. For another, there’s a skill tree that unlocks abilities like the option to carry three weapons at once, drastically reducing the risk that you get saddled with a useless weapon (looking at you, blue torch). There’s also a co-op mode, in which a second player controls a “helper” ghost that can block enemy attacks or create additional platforms. While I’m still waiting for a proper Contra-style two-player Ghosts, this mode is a fun distraction.

DARK GHOULS

Resurrection’s reputation as the “2D Dark Souls” is well-earned – in fact, I wrote about it in my PS5 Souls review last year. It’s just too bad that the higher difficulties of Resurrection are so unpleasant – and I can say this as someone who has beaten the Genesis, SNES, and PSP versions (not the NES one, though – that game sucks).

Played on “Squire”, you do get something akin to the original experience, the one where you learn through mistake, then make incremental but encouraging progress. I own an utterly fantastic “Dark Ghouls” t-shirt from Toronto company Shirtpunch, which playfully reimagines the Ghosts Level 1 boss as a Souls-esque monstrosity. That’s how Resurrection feels, at the best of times.

Like a zombie rising from its hand-drawn grave, Ghosts ‘n Goblins is back – just please don’t spoil things by playing on “Legend.”

***

Visit the official page for Ghosts ‘n Goblins: Resurrection here.