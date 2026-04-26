Recipe for Eggnog Banana Bread from Dairy Farmers of Ontario

Dairy Farmers of Ontario brings a festive twist to a classic with this Eggnog Banana Bread. Moist, tender, and warmly spiced with nutmeg and cinnamon, it blends the richness of eggnog with sweet ripe bananas. Finished with a simple glaze, it’s a cozy treat perfect for the holiday season or any time you want a comforting bake.

Eggnog Banana Bread

Yields: 1 loaf (12-16 slices)

Ingredients:

1 3/4 cups (425 mL) all-purpose flour

1 tsp (5 mL) freshly grated nutmeg

1/2 tsp (2 mL) baking soda

1/4 tsp (1 mL) ground cinnamon

Pinch salt

3/4 cup (175 mL) packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario butter, softened

2 large local eggs

2 tsp (10 mL) vanilla

1 cup (250 mL) mashed ripe bananas (about 3)

1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario produced eggnog (*If eggnog is not available, substitute with Ontario vanilla yogurt)

For Nutmeg Glaze

1/2 cup (125 mL) icing sugar

1/4 tsp (1 mL) freshly grated nutmeg or cinnamon

1 tbsp (15 mL) eggnog or 35% Ontario whipping cream

Directions: