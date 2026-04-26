Recipe for Eggnog Banana Bread from Dairy Farmers of Ontario

Dairy Farmers of Ontario brings a festive twist to a classic with this Eggnog Banana Bread. Moist, tender, and warmly spiced with nutmeg and cinnamon, it blends the richness of eggnog with sweet ripe bananas. Finished with a simple glaze, it’s a cozy treat perfect for the holiday season or any time you want a comforting bake.
Eggnog Banana Bread
Yields: 1 loaf (12-16 slices)
Ingredients:
- 1 3/4 cups (425 mL) all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp (5 mL) freshly grated nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) baking soda
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) ground cinnamon
- Pinch salt
- 3/4 cup (175 mL) packed light brown sugar
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario butter, softened
- 2 large local eggs
- 2 tsp (10 mL) vanilla
- 1 cup (250 mL) mashed ripe bananas (about 3)
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario produced eggnog (*If eggnog is not available, substitute with Ontario vanilla yogurt)
For Nutmeg Glaze
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) icing sugar
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) freshly grated nutmeg or cinnamon
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) eggnog or 35% Ontario whipping cream
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Butter an 8-by 4-inch (20 by 10 cm) loaf pan and line with parchment paper.
- In a bowl, whisk together all-purpose flour, nutmeg, baking soda, cinnamon and salt.
- In a large bowl, beat together brown sugar and butter until fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Stir in bananas and eggnog. Add flour mixture to banana mixture and stir to moisten. Scrape into prepared loaf pan. Bake for about 1 hour or until a tester inserted in the centre comes out clean. Let cool in pan on a wire rack for 20 minutes, then transfer loaf to the rack to cool completely.
- In a small bowl, whisk together icing sugar, nutmeg and eggnog until smooth. Add another 1 tbsp (5 mL) of eggnog if too thick. Drizzle over loaf before slicing to serve.