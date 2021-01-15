“Five Minutes With” Local Rock Band ECLECTICUS

ECLECTICUS is a dynamic rock band from Toronto, Canada, fronted by music and life partners Gar Reid and Tiina LeMay.

The duo just put out their newest album ‘Take Me Away – which encompasses warm acoustic guitars, soulful vocals, moody drums and percussion, and ambient keys. The arrangements are dynamic and interesting. Every song is different from the next yet there is a continuity of sound.

The pandemic, as awful as it is, gave Gar and Tiina focus and a desire to create something special, including two music videos for singles Movin’ On and title track Take Me Away.

Gar: it was indeed a labour of love and I think we conveyed that in the album.

Tiina: You can only hope people connect with you and your songs. We are all impacted by the current state of affairs and music is one way to connect with oneself and each other.

Name: ECLECTICUS

Genre: Rock, Roots Rock, Alt Rock, Hard Rock, Pop Rock

Founded: 2009

# of Albums: 4

Latest Release: Take Me Away

Latest Single: Movin’ On

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Breakwall on Queen East

Favourite band as a teenager:

there is never just one

Favourite band now:

Twenty-One Pilots is a really innovative band. Lots of texture in their songs.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Pharrell’s song Happy

Live Show Ritual:

Elbow cheer

Favourite local artist:

Shawn Santalucia

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees nachos (unfortunately, it just closed down which is a real bummer.

Queen or College St?

Both – each area has their own charm.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

We like all neighbourhoods for different reasons, one of which we reside in. We often go to the other areas of the city to change it up.

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Both – depends on the day and what we are doing. Sometimes we get up at 5 am and other days we are going to bed at that time.

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti (for sure! If anyone knows Gar – roti lunch or dinner makes him very happy.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Please listen, share, and add Take Me Away to your playlist on your music player!