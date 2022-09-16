“Five Minutes With” Singer, songwriter and producer Alanna Matty

Alanna Matty is a singer, songwriter and producer from Toronto, Canada. Her newest album “Thoughts//Feelings” is her first self-produced release and features her signature sultry vocals mixed with intimate lyrics that paint a picture of the life of a chronic over-thinker.



Name:

Alanna Matty

Genre:

Indie-Folk

# of Albums:

2

Latest Album:

Thoughts // Feelings

Latest Single:

So Much

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Feist, Vanessa Carlton, City and Colour

Favourite musician now:

Patrick Watson

Guilty pleasure song:

Radioactive by Imagine Dragons

Live show ritual:

Pace anxiously, drink a gin and soda

Favourite local musician:

KASHKA

EP or LP?

Probably EP, despite having just released an LP haha

Early bird or night owl?

Depends on the day! I used to be night for sure, but lately, I find value in getting up early. Maybe that’s just what getting old is.

Road or studio?

Road

Any shows or albums coming up?

My new album Thoughts//Feelings came out on May 13th and is available on all streaming platforms, as well as on vinyl record via Bandcamp!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Twitter | Twitch

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

Gold Standard Sandwiches!

Favourite street in your city:

Either Ossington or Roncesvalles. I love that they are a combination of cool shops and restaurants, but also feel lived in with hardware stores, antique shops and fruit stands.

Favourite park in your city:

I grew up near High Park so it’s my #1, but it’s hard to beat a summer afternoon at Trinity Bellwoods

Favourite music venue in your city:

Either Massey Hall or the Drake Underground, very different in size but both sound great and make for a more intimate music experience.

Favourite music store in your city:

I love Kaos music, the guys there are always really friendly and helpful.