“Five Minutes With” Singer, songwriter and producer Alanna Matty

Alanna Matty is a singer, songwriter and producer from Toronto, Canada. Her newest album “Thoughts//Feelings” is her first self-produced release and features her signature sultry vocals mixed with intimate lyrics that paint a picture of the life of a chronic over-thinker.
Name:
Alanna Matty
Genre:
Indie-Folk
# of Albums:
2
Latest Album:
Latest Single:
So Much
Latest Video:
Favourite musician growing up:
Feist, Vanessa Carlton, City and Colour
Favourite musician now:
Patrick Watson
Guilty pleasure song:
Radioactive by Imagine Dragons
Live show ritual:
Pace anxiously, drink a gin and soda
Favourite local musician:
KASHKA
EP or LP?
Probably EP, despite having just released an LP haha
Early bird or night owl?
Depends on the day! I used to be night for sure, but lately, I find value in getting up early. Maybe that’s just what getting old is.
Road or studio?
Road
Any shows or albums coming up?
My new album Thoughts//Feelings came out on May 13th and is available on all streaming platforms, as well as on vinyl record via Bandcamp!
Where can we follow you?
Rapid Fire Toronto Qs
Favourite local restaurant:
Gold Standard Sandwiches!
Favourite street in your city:
Either Ossington or Roncesvalles. I love that they are a combination of cool shops and restaurants, but also feel lived in with hardware stores, antique shops and fruit stands.
Favourite park in your city:
I grew up near High Park so it’s my #1, but it’s hard to beat a summer afternoon at Trinity Bellwoods
Favourite music venue in your city:
Either Massey Hall or the Drake Underground, very different in size but both sound great and make for a more intimate music experience.
Favourite music store in your city:
I love Kaos music, the guys there are always really friendly and helpful.