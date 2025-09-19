Five Minutes With: Toronto Heavy Metal Band Thunderor

Formed in 2020 by multi-JUNO-nominated musicians JJ Tartaglia and Jonny Nesta (also known for their work in Skull Fist), THUNDEROR delivers hook-driven anthems to the calibre set by their arena-rock predecessors, infused with elements of heavy metal, pop punk, and rock opera.

The debut album FIRE IT UP was released in February 2022, charting at #1 on Earshot’s National Loud Chart in Canada. The band has already toured throughout Europe many times, Canada, Mexico and South America supporting major acts such as Airbourne, U.D.O., Enforcer and more. In May 2024, the latest single, “Get ‘Em Counted,” was released quickly, amassing over 230K views on YouTube, as the band prepares to release their sophomore album.

Name:

Thunderor

Genre:

Rock / Heavy Metal

Founded:

2020

# of Albums:

1

Latest Album:

Fire It Up

Latest Single:

Get ‘Em Counted

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Chris Slade

Favourite musician now:

Meatloaf

Guilty pleasure song:

Hungry Eyes

Live show ritual:

paradiddles

Favourite local musician:

Oscar Anesetti

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

The new album will be out later in the year.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Blanco Cantina

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Roncesvalles, lots of cool stuff

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Earlscourt, just up the street

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The Opera House

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Sniders