OpenTable releases list of best date night restaurants

OpenTable has released their latest results for best date night restaurants in Canada with 11 restaurants from the list being located in Toronto.

OpenTable is an international provider of online restaurant reservations, with more than 52,000 restaurants around the world using its software to seat over 128 million diners monthly. The best date night restaurants were generated solely through diner reviews collected between September 1st, 2018 and August 31st, 2019.

“All restaurants with a minimum “overall” rating and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags spanning “GoodForDates” or “Good for a Date” as a percentage of total reviews.”

Toronto has so many awesome restaurants to choose from so it is nice to see them broken down into categories to help you find the perfect dining experience for the occasion.

Here is the list of Toronto Restaurants who made the 50 Best Restaurants for a Date in Canada for 2019 list.

–Auberge du Pommier – 4150 Yonge St

–Bar Isabel – 797 College St

–BlueBlood Steakhouse – 1 Austin Terrace

–Byblos – 11 Duncan St,

–Canoe Restaurant and Bar – 66 Wellington St. W

–The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Various Locations

–Miku Restaurant – 10 Bay St # 105

–ORETTA – 633 King St W

–Patria – 478 King St W

–STK – 153 Yorkville Ave

–Storm Crow Manor – 580 Church St

What are some of your favourite date night restaurants? Leave us a comment on the article or on social media.