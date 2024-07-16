Mama the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Mama: The Gentle and Sweet Explorer. Mama is a gentle and sweet dog who loves her sniffy walks. She takes her time to explore her surroundings, enjoying every scent along the way. Initially a bit nervous with new people, Mama quickly warms up and adores pets and all the treats!

She is excellent on a leash, practising loose leash walking and taking treats gently. Though she can be environmentally fearful, her gentle demeanour and love for affection shine through.

If you are looking for a patient and loving companion, Mama is the perfect match for your home.

Mama

Breed: Mastiff, Mix

Age: 4 Years

Sex: Female

Size: XL

Colour: Black /

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society's complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

