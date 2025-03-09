Recipe for Chicken Fajitas from Mazola

Mazola shared with us this recipe for Chicken Fajitas, a flavorful and vibrant dish that brings the perfect combination of tender chicken, sautéed vegetables, and bold seasonings. The savoury mix of oregano, cumin, and garlic salt gives every bite a satisfying depth of flavour. Served in warm tortillas, these fajitas are an easy and delicious meal for any occasion. Add your favourite toppings like avocado, cilantro, and lime for an extra burst of freshness.

Chicken Fajitas

Serving: 4 Servings

Total Time: 3 hours 20 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons Mazola® Corn Oil

1 pound/500 g chicken breast tenders

1 medium onion, cut into julienne strips

2 green OR red bell peppers, cut into julienne strips

1 teaspoon leaf oregano

1/4 teaspoon garlic salt

3/4 teaspoon ground cumin seed

8 (6 to 8-inch) tortillas, warmed

Directions:

Heat oil in large skillet on medium heat. Add chicken, onion, and pepper; stir fry until chicken is no longer pink and vegetables are crisp and tender, about 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in oregano, garlic salt, cumin, salt and pepper. Fill warm tortillas with chicken mixture. If desired, garnish with avocado, cilantro, and lime wedges.

Tip: 1 pound of skirt steak or flank steak may be substituted for the chicken.