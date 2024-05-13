Homegrown Business: Kiyo Asaoka of Tablao Flamenco Toronto

Kiyo Asaoka is the owner of Tablao Flamenco Toronto, a local business that specializes in monthly flamenco performances, private events, and flamenco workshops. We recently had the chance to speak with Kiyo to discover insights into her passion for flamenco, her goal to introduce more people to this art form, and the challenges she faces in ticket sales. Read on to learn more about her work and the vibrant world of flamenco.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Tablao Flamenco Toronto. The main work is to produce monthly flamenco performances with dance and live music. It also organizes private and cooperate events, and flamenco dance workshops and classes.

What made you want to do this work?

Myself

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

I would like as many and as various people as possible to know Flamenco. I would also like to sell more tickets at the monthly performance.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Everyone and anyone

How does your business make money? How does it work?

The income is only from ticket sales. It becomes directly the artist fee for the performers. Tablao Flamenco Toronto takes 10 – 13 % of the sales depending how sales does.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Mainly downtown, but can be anywhere.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

How authentic is the flamenco show? It is very authentic. Every month, different artists perform and they are all well professional artists who are trained in Spain.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is I can share the beauty of the Spanish art form in life, which has elegance and power at the same time. You can probably feel it on the screen on TVs, the internet, etc., but what you can feel in front of your eyes in life has no comparison. The worst is I have to worry about ticket sales all the time because these artists deserve to be paid well for their art.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

I am a crazy addict to flamenco!

Where can we follow you?

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

I like any businesses that have something to do with art and eco!