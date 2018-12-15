Backgammon is looking for a furever family before Christmas

Backgammon came to us when his owner could not take care of him any longer and now he does not understand why he is here. Backgammon will growl softly when you approach him in the cage. He is trying to tell you that he is nervous of sudden movements and sounds. Please go slow with him. Backgammon likes to play with the feather wand toy, but when he tires of the feather toy, he likes the backscratcher. Loves head, ear and under chin scratches. Backgammon is asking that his new family be patient with him and give him the space he needs to become comfortable with his new surroundings. This will allow his true personality to shine through.

Backgammon

Age: 2 years

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: White/Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

