“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Classical Musician Terry Lim

A Tale to Echo through the Ages

It was clear from the moment that Terry Lim arrived on this planet that his was to be a charmed life. Hatched in a diamond-paned orchid greenhouse in South Korea, Terry grew up yearning daily for adventures greater than were availed to him in his humble hometown. And so, at the tender age of 12, Terry packed his bags and embarked on a journey to the most distant, most treacherous and godless country he could imagine – Canada.

A commerce major at McMaster, nobody knew Terry’s deepest secret which he kept desperately hidden – his deep, tormenting, burning passion for the flute. Hidden from everyone except, of course, his flute teachers, his adjudicators, his fellow flute players, audiences around Hamilton and Toronto… and so on.

Seconds away from convocating a Business Major, Terry exploded out of his silken rental robes, jettisoning across the country to embrace his musical passions full-time at the University of British Columbia’s School of Music, studying with an international soloist Lorna McGhee. Little did Terry know, however, the industriousness and business know-how seared into him during his time as commerce major would prove useful to him later in life…

After pursuing further musical studies in the glamorous city of New York, Terry decided to escape the political drudgery of the United States to return to his old stomping grounds: Toronto. It was here that Terry finally morphed into his final poke-evolution: a multi-faceted, multi-talented, tireless music-making machine. Before he knew it, his days were filled with chamber music, teaching, recitals, concert projects, commissions, photography, PR work, social media blasts, administrative projects, crime fighting – well, maybe not crime fighting.

When not working diligently to save Toronto from musical pedestrianism, Terry can be found taking his half Australian-shepherd puppy Angel for a frolick or patronizing the walnut ball makers of Koreatown.

– written by Chris Hutchinson

What hood are you in?

I live downtown in the Toronto fashion district. I moved here about 6 years ago and I absolutely LOVE it. There’s easy access to EVERYWHERE and EVERYTHING, restaurants, entertainment, venues, all my favourite dessert places, YOU NAME IT.

What do you do?

I’m a classically trained flutist, and arts administrator specializing in marketing and promoting. As a musician, my goal is to achieve financial freedom, doing what I like and enjoy doing best. Therefore, I have to be creative in generating income, to balance my music practice, Arts Administration and performance opportunities. There has never been an easier time to learn new things. Information is always at our fingertips.

What are you currently working on?

My schedule is constantly changing, as a result, I’m always working on a variety of projects and I’m constantly on the go. I’m usually rehearsing or performing with different ensembles and orchestras, teaching at various music schools, presenting masterclasses, taking promotional photography, or strategizing promotional ideas for concerts.

Where can we find your work?

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter