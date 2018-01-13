Help Smudge the cat find a new family in the Toronto area

Look at this handsome face ! How could you not fall in love with Smudge. Volunteers say he is a real gentleman and loves any and all interaction that he receives. Smudge also likes to have company when he eats, so if you are looking for a dinner companion to share your time with, come and ask about Smudge at the Adoption Office.

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care for one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.