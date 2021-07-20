Toronto Guardian Monthly Spotify Playlist – June, 2021

Being a part of a Toronto arts and culture website puts me in an amazing position to be constantly exposed to new artists and musician. We have such a huge talent pool of musicians in this city and I am glad I get to hear them and share their music with our readers.

I am always looking for new ways to promote the talented local musicians I come across so I decided a few months ago to start making monthly Spotify playlists with songs from the bands featured the previous month.

Each month I will select one song from each musician we featured, and make a playlist on Spotify to share on our website with our readers. If you can follow these artists and share their music, I am sure they would all be very happy about it.

For our third edition, we share 8 songs to share from the month of June, 2021.

Enjoy!

Musicians Featured

Julia Dawson – (Read Article)

Rise Carmine – (Read Article)

Otesho – (Read Article)

The Tea Party – (Read Article)

Serlin Greaves – (Read Article)

Ceréna – (Read Article)

Lily Frost – (Read Article)

Derver – (Read Article)