Homegrown Business: Cindy Wahler of Bite Me Cookie

Gourmet cookies have become all the rage in the last few years, and Cindy Wahler has perfected hers. Her company Bite Me Cookie, offers over 20 cookie flavours as well as other delicious desserts. With all these options Bite Me Cookie not only feels good to support, but feels good to enjoy! We connected with Cindy to learn more.

What is your business called and what does it do?

My business is called Bite Me Cookie.

I began with baking gourmet cookies and have expanded to many other delectable desserts that include tiramisu, toffee explosion, 4 different types of luscious cheesecakes such as dulce de leche cheesecake, strawberry cheesecake, decadent truffle brownies, banana cake with dulce de leche cream cheese frosting, caramel pecan popcorn, apple pie bars, chocolate cake with sea salt and ganache, tiramisu and so much more. Additionally, I started with 10 cookie flavours and now have over 20 different flavours including a Cookie Pizza we call our Quattro Staggioni

What made you want to do this work?

I love to create and it is a wonderful opportunity to bring joy and happiness. Everyone deserves to feel good! Treating ourselves and others is all about self-care and valuing others. Also, most of us like to surround ourselves with aesthetically pleasing things that counterbalance some of the stressors in our everyday lives.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

I wanted to fill a gap in the industry for boutique or bespoke style desserts that are unique and customized. I am always listening to my customers and remain open to their suggestions and requests for new and different treats.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

I have a very diverse set of customers that represent a wonderful cross section of our community. I have also had the privilege of shipping my baked goods across North America. That too is a privilege and an honour.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

My main platform is Instagram

I have grown by word of mouth with a tremendous loyal following. I have significant repeat business and acquire new customers from media exposure which I am truly grateful for.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Toronto. I courier across the city.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

What makes your products unique? I bake fresh every single day. Each order is produced within 24 hours’ notice so the products are exceptionally fresh and timely for customer needs. Baked goods are delivered directly which saves a lot time for the customer. Additionally, I have expanded to include private and corporate events and have supported many celebratory initiatives.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is that my business allows me to be innovative and fluid to customer desires. I enjoy the quiet time creating and baking which is a fantastic balance to my other endeavors. The worst part is having to get up in the wee hours of the morning to get rolling on an order. Needless to say, I often go to bed super early. Hopefully, that doesn’t make me too boring.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

People tell me “I’m one smart cookie!”

Where can we follow you?

@bite.me.cookie

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

@omgbathtreats