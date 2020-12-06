Satay Udang from Chef Mike Van den Winkel of Little Sister

This week’s recipe comes from Chef Mike Van den Winkel of Litter Sister. This Satay Udang (Grilled black tiger shrimp skewers) are delicious, fragrant and aromatic, with a chili sticky bite.

Satay Udang

Ingredients

– 13 to 15 Jumbo Black tiger shrimps

– Bamboo skewers

– salt

– 1/2 lime

– 2 cup kecap manis

– 1/2 cup sambal ulek

– 120 grams galangal, pureed

– 20 lime leaves/ deveined/ grinned in the coffee grinder

– 1 sliced red onions at 1/8″

– 1 cup white vinegar

– 1 tsp salt

– 100 ml honey

– 50 gram cabbages- shredded

– 50 gram carrots- julienne

– 50 grams onions- finely sliced

– 1/2 red chilies- sliced

– 100grams sugar

– 2 tsp kosher salt

– 250 ml white vinegar

– 250 ml hot tap water

– 1 tbsp coriander seeds, cracked, toasted

– 1 tsp black pepper corn, cracked, toasted

Directions

1. Skewer 1-2 shrimp on each skewer, and season with salt and lightly oil them

2. Prepare shrimp glaze by combining 2 cup kecap manis, 1/2 cup sambal ulek, 120 grams pureed galangal, 20 grinded lime leaves.

3. Boil 1 cup white vinegar, 1 tsp salt and 100 ml honey and pour over sliced onions. Cover with saran wrap. Cool down to room temperature.

4. Gently crack the coriander and black pepper corn for 2-3 minutes. Add 2 tsp salt, 250ml white vinegar and 100 g sugar in a large pot and bring to a simmer for 5-10 minutes. Add 250ml hot water and strain the liquid over the cabbage, red chilis, carrots and onions. Let cool.

5. On a hot grill, grill the shrimp skewers for 3-4 minutes on both sides.

6. While on the grill , glaze the skewers on both sides with the shrimp glaze and grill for another 30 seconds on both sides.

7. Arrange shredded lettuce, and some of the pickles on a serving dish.

8. Place grilled shrimp skewers on top of the salad.

9. Squeeze with lime juice.

10. Drizzle some of the shrimp glaze over the skewers.