Five Minutes With: Toronto Prog-Rock Band Derev

From the ashes of conflict emerges Derev, a pioneering progressive rock band whose sound bridges worlds by fusing hard rock intensity with rich Middle Eastern musical traditions. The group’s foundation was laid when drummer Michel Karakach, having escaped war in the Middle East to find sanctuary in Toronto, reconnected with childhood friend and guitarist Armando Bablanian to transform their youthful aspirations into sonic reality.

Their debut album “Leap of Faith” showcases this distinctive cultural fusion, addressing themes rarely explored in contemporary music while captivating diverse audiences. This unique soundscape quickly generated momentum, leading to acclaimed performances throughout Canada. The band’s current lineup features the rhythmic foundation of bassist Stan Komarovsky, the textural complexity of keyboardist Ran Zehavi (known for his work with progressive rock outfit Scalar), and the magnetic vocal delivery of frontman Mike Symons.

With their sophomore album set for release later this year, Derev continues to expand the boundaries of rock music. Their innovative approach positions them as emerging visionaries in the progressive rock landscape, challenging conventions and attracting both new fans and industry recognition as they redefine the genre’s possibilities.

Name:

Derev

Genre:

Progressive Rock/Metal

Founded:

2021

# of Albums:

2

Latest Album:

Troubled Mind

Latest Single:

Tides of Time

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

John Petrucci

Favourite musician now:

Steven Wilson

Guilty pleasure song:

Bicycle Race by Queen

Live show ritual:

Mexican food before the show

Favourite local musician:

Pyramid Theorem

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

In May, we’re touring Western Canada, going from Toronto all the way to Vancouver!

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Recently, we discovered “Aleppo Kebab” on Lawrence Avenue, a hidden gem that offers traditional Syrian BBQ. Highly recommended!

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Augusta Ave in Kensington is really cool, with so many venues, bars and restaurants. There’s always something to do or go to a live music event.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

For a few years, we lived right next to Riverdale Park and spent so much time there. It has a beautiful view of the Toronto skyline.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Lee’s Palace is great, but Supermarket is also very special for us, we always have memorable shows there.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Cosmo music! It’s so big and you can find everything you can imagine. So unfortunate that it’s closing down.