“Five Minutes With” Toronto-Based Rock Trio The Vaniers

The Vaniers [van-ee-ays] are a Toronto-based rock trio formed in 2016 by former high school classmates Diego Paz (Bass Guitar/Vocals), Alex Iacobellis (Guitar) and Nick Donato (Drums). Influenced by indie-alternative authorities such as Arctic Monkeys, The Strokes, Queens of the Stone Age & Kings of Leon, The Vaniers have been steadily building a following in their hometown of Toronto and beyond. Whether delivering scorching performances in basement house parties or dazzling crowds at legendary Toronto venues such as The Horseshoe Tavern or Lee’s Palace, The Vaniers have become a staple in the Toronto underground music scene with a reputation for high-octane shows with catchy tunes.

Name: The Vaniers

Genre: Alternative Rock

Founded: 2016

# of Albums: 1 EP

Latest Release: Our debut EP – Who Are You to Say?

Latest Single: On The Regular

Favourite local Restaurant:

Nonnas homecooking

Favourite band as a teenager:

Billy Talent

Favourite band now:

The Strokes / Queens of the Stone Age / Arctic Monkeys

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Paradise (Coldplay)

Live Show Ritual:

Rather not say

Favourite local artist:

North Reign

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Dees nachos all day

Queen or College St?

Depends what time

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Diego’s backyard

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Road

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti broti

Where can follow you?

You can find us on Instagram and Facebook

Any shows or albums coming up?

Our debut EP was just released in early 2020. Its called Who Are You to Say? We also have a live session coming up with a sneak peak of a few new tracks. Stay tuned for that.